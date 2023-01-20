wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts Today
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut.
WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the cuts, and at this time there’s been no word of cuts to the roster.
More Trending Stories
- Update on WWE’s Plans For the Undisputed Tag Team Championship
- Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So
- Delaware State Police Issue Statement on Jay Briscoe’s Fatal Accident
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing