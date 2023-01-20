wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts Today

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut.

WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the cuts, and at this time there’s been no word of cuts to the roster.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading