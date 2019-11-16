WWE Reportedly May Give Releases To Certain Talents

– A new report suggests that WWE may be giving some releases to certain talents who request it. As many know, several people over the last year have requested their request, including Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis and, most recently, Sin Cara.

Thus far the company hasn’t granted a request for release since Dustin Rhodes in April. However, the WON reports that WWE, while they’ve stopped granting releases in general due to the possibility they will head to AEW, may end up giving releases to those talent that they don’t believe would end up going to AEW or wouldn’t boost the company if they did.

AEW has been public about the fact that they won’t just be signing talent because they’ve left WWE. Chris Jericho said in April, “We’re not doing it that way where anyone who doesn’t like what they’re doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW. We will look at every talent on an indiividual basis.There’s some guys we’d love to have in WWE, and there’s some guys we probably wouldn’t take.”

Whether Sin Cara ends up being one of those people WWE will grant a release to isn’t yet clear.