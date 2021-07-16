WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster

WWE makes its return to live touring with tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, and noted in previous reports, the company seems to have lots in store for its fans. Fightful Select has more details on WWE’s “all hands on deck” approach.

According to Fightful, the company does indeed have several returns lined up, which goes beyond the names that have already been reported outright over the past week or so. Also, some people within the company have reportedly been advised to “make their best pitches” during this period.

Fightful notes that even though many returns are poorly kept secrets, those backstage have been advised that the rosters will be “suped up” in the coming weeks.

After SmackDown, WWE will host its Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday in Fort Worth, with at least one big name rumored for the event.