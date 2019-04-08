wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Moved Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar to WrestleMania Start At the Last Minute
April 8, 2019
– It was surprising to many that Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins was the opening bout for WrestleMania, and that includes people who were on the stage at the time. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the decision to have that match go on first was made while the pre-show had started at 5:30 ET.
Meltzer notes that Hulk Hogan, who was on stage with Alexa Bliss to open the main show, “had no idea what Paul Heyman was doing” when he came out, as that wasn’t going to happen originally when Hogan was told what he was going to be doing and no one informed him of the switch.
