wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Nearing End Of Its Deal With Hulu
According to a new report from Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics, WWE is approaching the end of its current deal with the streaming service Hulu. The deal, which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event and other programs, will end either in 2022 or possibly as early as the end of this year.
Peacock may end up getting the content once the deal expires, as it currently airs RAW and Smackdown thirty days after airing, as part of its WWE Network rights. Taking over the Hulu deal would give it next-day access, which would increase its value for WWE fans. It’s also possible for WWE to renew the deal with Hulu or sell the rights to Amazon or Youtube. This might put pressure on FOX or NBC-Universal to “bid aggressively” for the US live rights when they are up in a couple of years, as it would give the impression that tech companies want WWE content.
