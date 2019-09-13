WWE Reportedly Negotiating With CMLL To Put Content On WWE Network

It was reported last month that WWE had been in talks with CMLL now that Sofia Alonso was in charge of the promotion. There had been rumors that maybe there were negotiations for some sort of talent exchange, but this is not the case. Planeta Wrestling (translation via Wrestling Inc) reports that the talks are actually about getting CMLL footage for the WWE Network, as WWE wants to buy access to their video library.

The CMLL content would likely be available on the WWE Network’s new tiered pricing system, which is expected to be introduced soon. WWE is expected to offer independent wrestling from other promotions as part of the new system.