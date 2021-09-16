WWE Reportedly Not Allowing Announcers To Acknowledge Bron Breakker is Rick Steiner’s Son

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker made his debut by defeating LA Knight and later had a staredown with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. He reportedly was going to use the name Rex Steiner, but came out as Breakker instead. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE told its announcers not to acknowledge that Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner.

Neither Rick nor Scott Steiner were mentioned during the broadcast, although Vic Joseph managed to get a “Dog Faced Gremlin” reference in.

They also aren’t allowed to mention he is a second generation wrestler. This is notable in that Brooks Jensen, the son of Bull Buchanan, was mentioned a second generation wrestler, although Bull was never brought up by name.