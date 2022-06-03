WWE Reportedly Not Ending Brand Split Any Time Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently no plans in WWE to officially end the brand split. The company has unified both the WWE and Universal titles, as well as the RAW and Smackdown tag team titles. There has also been more crossover between the brands, such as Kevin Owens appearing on Smackdown and Shinsuke Nakamura showing up on RAW.

Smackdown talent will continue to appear on RAW and vice versa, but this time they will not include any “silly” explanations about why.