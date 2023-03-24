WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is not happy with crowd reactions at recent NXT tapings. The belief is that crowd reactions are “down”. WWE sent a notice to talent and crew to “strongly encourage their friends and family in the central Florida area to attend NXT tomorrow evening at the Performance Center to help bring energy to the crowd in the final shows leading up to Stand & Deliver.”

NXT tapings are free, although fans have to sign up for tickets. The notice was sent out for the March 21 taping, which was the last before Stand and Deliver.