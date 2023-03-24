wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is not happy with crowd reactions at recent NXT tapings. The belief is that crowd reactions are “down”. WWE sent a notice to talent and crew to “strongly encourage their friends and family in the central Florida area to attend NXT tomorrow evening at the Performance Center to help bring energy to the crowd in the final shows leading up to Stand & Deliver.”
NXT tapings are free, although fans have to sign up for tickets. The notice was sent out for the March 21 taping, which was the last before Stand and Deliver.
More Trending Stories
- Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo
- Snitsky Recalls WWE Toe-Sucking Segment With Mae Young, Says She Loved It
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars
- WWE Reportedly Denies Extending $20 Million Offer to Lele Pons