WWE Reportedly Not Holding a PPV Card In December

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE will not be holding a PPV in December as they usually do. Instead, their New Year’s Day show “Day 1” will count as the December PPV. That event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE had previously announced plans for a PPV in mid-December at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and it had been reported that the event will be TLC. Instead, the Chicago event will just be a regular TV show.

If this holds true, this will be the first calendar year without the TLC PPV event since 2008, as the PPV began in 2009.