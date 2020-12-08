WWE Reportedly Not Holding Live Christmas Day Broadcast for SmackDown

– According to a report by Gary Cassidy for Inside The Ropes, WWE will not be broadcasting a live Christmas Day edition of SmackDown later this month. December 25 falls on a Friday this year. As a result, WWE talent is not expected to travel or work on that date.

SmackDown that week is still slated to air a new episode on December 25. Previously, WWE held a live Christmas Day edition of Raw in December 2017. As of now, the plan is not yet confirmed for when WWE will tape its Christmas Day episode of SmacKDown. However, ITR’s sources stated that the show is likely to be taped the week before on the same day as the live edition of SmackDown on December 18, or it will be taped in between that date and December 25.

Fans invited for the Christmas Day show’s virtual audience will likely offer a better indication for when the company might be taping the episode. Additionally, New Year’s Day 2021 is also falls on a Friday. It’s currently unknown if WWE is planning to hold a live broadcast for SmackDown that week, or if it will be pre-recorded like the Christmas broadcast of SmackDown.