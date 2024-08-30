wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Not Involved In Production of Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Series
As previously reported, Netflix will premiere their Mr. McMahon docuseries on September 25, which will include six one-hour episodes. The series, which details the life and career of Vince McMahon, has been in production for some time. While WWE recently signed a deal with Netflix, it seems they may not have been involved in the show’s production.
Brandon Thurston reports that WWE does not have a production credit on the new series. The series was produced by Chris Smith (Tiger King), with involvement from Bill Simmons.
Another note to add:
WWE does not have production credits on the series, a source with knowledge of the project tells Wrestlenomics & POST Wrestling. https://t.co/OFNFdiRRJt
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 30, 2024