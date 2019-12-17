wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Not Taping Any More 205 Live For 2019
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– If you’re looking to get a 205 Live fix, you’ll apparently have to rely on reruns for the rest of 2019. F4Wonline reports that there will be no new 205 Live tapings at the Smackdown taping this Friday or next, which will run us to the end of the year.
The WWE Network will instead air “Best Of” 205 Live shows for the next two weeks. There is not yet any word on whether the tapings will resume in 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match