WWE Reportedly Not Taping Any More 205 Live For 2019

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– If you’re looking to get a 205 Live fix, you’ll apparently have to rely on reruns for the rest of 2019. F4Wonline reports that there will be no new 205 Live tapings at the Smackdown taping this Friday or next, which will run us to the end of the year.

The WWE Network will instead air “Best Of” 205 Live shows for the next two weeks. There is not yet any word on whether the tapings will resume in 2020.

