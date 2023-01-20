WWE Reportedly Offered The Briscoes A Contract Back in 2015

The Briscoes are among the top tag teams never to have worked for WWE, but that doesn’t mean WWE was never interested. The Wrestling Observer NewsletterThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in 2015, WWE actually offered the team a deal. However, the money was said to be low enough that they didn’t want to take it, especially since they would not be able to work at their family’s chicken ranch.

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week in a car accident.