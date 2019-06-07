WWE Reportedly Offering Five-Year Contracts to New Talent

– WWE has reportedly upped the length of their contract offers for new NXT talent by a signficant amount. The WON reports that new NXT signees are getting five year deals now, which is up from the previous three-year deals that new talent were previously signed to.

The new length is WWE’s attempt to lock people in to where it is a long time before they can try to put their skills on the free agency market With AEW in play as an option now. The report notes that new talent are less likely to be able to dictate that they only want three year deals, but that WWE contracts are attractive because they guarantee significant money unlike other company deals.