wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Offering Lower-Paid Contracts For Recently Released Talent
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
Back in April, WWE cut a lot of talent from the company including The Good Brothers, Serena Deeb, EC3 and others. While the staff was furloughed (and some have since returned), the talent have not been brought back. However, there is a possibility of that happening – with a twist.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that of the released talents that eventually went to work elsewhere, several of them got offers to return for lower money. It’s unknown who was given the lower-priced contracts at this time.
Of those released in April, it was noted that there is interest in bringing back No Way Jose.
