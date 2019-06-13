WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details about WWE’s popularity in Saudi Arabia, including how the content is viewed in the country and where it is available.

First of all, WWE’s attempts to get a women’s match in the country would not be the first time a women’s wrestling match has ever been seen there, just the first live women’s match. When OSN was around and WWE was on television in the area, women’s wrestling was on TV. As we reported last week, WWE tried up to the last minute to get a match between Alexa Bliss and Natalya approved for Super Showdown, but the Sports Authority turned them down, meaning both women made the trip for nothing.

Now that OSN is gone, WWE is on MBC Action, a satellite network, which airs an edited version of RAW, Afterburn (an edited version of Smackdown) and an Arabic recap show. The WWE network, it should be noted, has nearly no subscribers in the area.

WWE’s biggest demographic in the country is children, and it’s even bigger with Saudi children than it is with American children. However, it’s not as big with any other demographic in the country.