WWE News: WWE Reportedly Paid Chris Jericho $100,000 For Greatest Royal Rumble, Hawkins and Ryder Hosting Holiday Toy Drive

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho

The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc reports that WWE paid Chris Jericho $100,000 to work four minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He would have also been paid the amount if he worked the casket match with the Undertaker. He was replaced by Rusev.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will hold a charity toy drive with Create A Pro Wrestling and Toys for Tots.

