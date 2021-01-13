WWE Reportedly Passed on Signing ROH World Champ Rush

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE apparently passed on an opportunity to sign current reigning ROH World champion Rush to the company. Sources close to the situation claim that WWE passed on signing Rush because his asking price was reportedly “too high.”

AAA reportedly represented Rush during the negotiation process with WWE. WWE made Rush an offer that was said to have been lower than expected. The report noted that there has been a trend of WWE offering lower contracts to both signed and unsigned talent.

The wrestler recently made his return to ROH programming last month at Final Battle 2020. It was previously rumored that WWE had interest in him in both 2019 and 2020. His previous ROH contract was rumored to be over at the end of 2020. WrestlingInc.’s report noted it’s believed he has either signed a new contract or come to terms on a new deal.

He still currently holds the ROH World Championship.