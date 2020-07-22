WWE Reportedly Pitching Ideas To Keep Kairi Sane On Payroll

As we previously reported, Monday was the last day of Kairi Sane working on WWE TV, as she appeared on that night’s RAW. This was the first time any of the reports about her status mentioned a definite last day with the company, as they previously said she would ‘soon’ go back to Japan. According to Fightful, she also taped a match on the same night for next Monday’s RAW. It’s unknown what her role will be.

However, that doesn’t mean she won’t be out of WWE entirely. The report states that WWE has been pitching ideas to keep her on the payroll and away from other companies. This includes her working as an ambassador or trainer in Japan. This tracks with the initial report on her status in the company from the start of the month.