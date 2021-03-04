WWE Reportedly Planned To Switch Another Title At Elimination Chamber Before Last Minute Change

It was revealed last month that Lacey Evans is pregnant, which put a halt to the planned RAW Women’s title match between Evans and Asuka at Elimination Chamber. According to Fightful Select, the plan was for Evans to win the title at that event and then continue her feud with Charlotte Flair, leading up to Wrestlemania.

The article notes that Ric Flair has indicated that there were plans for him to get physical but he couldn’t get cleared to do it. However sources said that those were more Flair’s own “ambitious” plans than any WWE came up with. The angle has been dropped entirely.