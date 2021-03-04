wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planned To Switch Another Title At Elimination Chamber Before Last Minute Change
March 4, 2021 | Posted by
It was revealed last month that Lacey Evans is pregnant, which put a halt to the planned RAW Women’s title match between Evans and Asuka at Elimination Chamber. According to Fightful Select, the plan was for Evans to win the title at that event and then continue her feud with Charlotte Flair, leading up to Wrestlemania.
The article notes that Ric Flair has indicated that there were plans for him to get physical but he couldn’t get cleared to do it. However sources said that those were more Flair’s own “ambitious” plans than any WWE came up with. The angle has been dropped entirely.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestling World Reacts to Jim Crockett’s Passing: AEW, Impact, More
- Matt Jackson Makes WWE Reference While Dissing Chris Jericho on Dynamite
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance