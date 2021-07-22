WWE Reportedly Planning A Queen of the Ring Tournament

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is planning to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament later this year, which will be a main roster show streaming on Peacock. The exact date is unknown at this time.

WWE’s last all-women’s show was Evolution in October 2018, which was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella. During a media call last month, Triple H was asked about the possibility of another event, after NWA announced the Empowerrr show.

He said at the time: “Haven’t we already done them? It’s a funny thing to me, I just don’t… so equality is equality, equality is not, ‘I want my own show.’ Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own program.’ If I told you that I was making an all-men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. And I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I do think it’s funny when people go, ‘I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.’ What, I’m sorry… but from a business person’s standpoint, then why do we have contractual status? Right? It doesn’t make any sense to me. Yeah, if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to the WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can, but it is what it is. While I’m all for it, I was one of the biggest drivers of it [WWE Evolution], and will we do another all-women’s event down the line? Possibly. But you know, it’s not the must-have of the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes and is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes. But I think we do a pretty good job and in my opinion, again, my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE, and if they’re not, they want to be.“