WWE Reportedly Planning First-Time Ever Match For Summerslam

It was previously reported that WWE is looking to feature a match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena at this year’s Summerslam event in Las Vegas. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company is also looking for a big first-time ever match for Edge. The report states that WWE is looking to stack the Smackdown side of the card and the Rated R Superstar would take on Seth Rollins.

The two had a brief interaction in 2014, when Rollins attacked Edge and threatened to break his neck again if John Cena did not reinstate The Authority.