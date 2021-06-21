wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planning First-Time Ever Match For Summerslam
It was previously reported that WWE is looking to feature a match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena at this year’s Summerslam event in Las Vegas. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company is also looking for a big first-time ever match for Edge. The report states that WWE is looking to stack the Smackdown side of the card and the Rated R Superstar would take on Seth Rollins.
The two had a brief interaction in 2014, when Rollins attacked Edge and threatened to break his neck again if John Cena did not reinstate The Authority.
Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021