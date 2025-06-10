– PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com) reports that WWE is planning a big push for Jade Cargill heading into next month’s WWE Evolution 2025 event. The premium live event is being held in Cargill’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and WWE is said to be planning to use Cargill to help promote the show and sell more tickets. This reportedly includes a major push for Cargill in the coming weeks.

Additionally, WWE reportedly plans to resume the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi, with a rematch planned between the two for the premium live event. As noted, Naomi has recently spoken about wanting a rematch with an added stipulation against Cargill. WWE is reportedly expected to start its storylines for Evolution this week.

Naomi won the women’s Money in the Bank match at last Saturday’s premium live event. She can now cash in her briefcase anytime and anywhere on a WWE Women’s Champion of her choice for up to a year. Jade Cargill previously defeated Naomi in April at WrestleMania 41: Night 1.

WWE Evolution 205 is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.