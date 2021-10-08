wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planning Longer Feud Between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE is planning to have the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar last for more than one show. The two are currently set to square off at Crown Jewel later this month for the Universal title. However, it’s believed the plan now is to “get a lot more time” out of the feud than just one event in Saudi Arabia.
