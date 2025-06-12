– Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays reports that WWE is planning to form a new women’s tag team featuring Natalya and Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri. The tag team would reportedly wrestle under the proposed name of “The Dungeon Dolls.” WWE is said to be in the process of getting the name cleared for both legal presentation on WWE programming and merchandising.

In recent months, WWE has been releasing some digital segments for Monday Night Raw featuring Natalya and Dupri, where Dupri was seeking help and guidance from Natalya as she works to improve herself in the ring. However, Natalya appeared reluctant and cautious about working with Dupri. The two women later teamed up for the first time, competing in the Women’s Tag Team #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the April 11 edition of SmackDown.

Natalya is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, having held the titles with Tamina.