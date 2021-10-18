wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planning Retro RAW For January
According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE is planning another retro edition of RAW for January of next year. The exact date is unknown at this time. WWE has held similar editions of RAW in the past, most recently with Legends Night on January 4, 2021. They usually feature names from the past coming back for one night to interact with the main roster wrestlers.
Retro Raw is set to return in January.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/zyaRcmCMye
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) October 18, 2021