WWE Reportedly Planning Six-Pack Women’s Title Match, Three-Way Women Tag Title Match For WrestleMania
A new report suggests that WWE is planning multi-women matches for the Smackdown Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy reported on Sunday that according to his source, WWE is currently planning a Six-Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, which would feature Bayley defending the title against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Carmella, and a sixth women who is not yet known.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Tag Team Title match will reportedly be a Triple Threat tag team match with the Kabuki Warriors defending against the Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix & Natalya) and the duo of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at the PPV.
WWE has yet to announce either of these matches, which McCarthy says were the plan as of this morning. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida.
I asked if Alexa Bliss was the other, but I’m told Bliss/Cross will challenge Kabuki Warriors in addition to Divas of Doom in a thee-way tag.
Sasha V Bayley was an original plan, but I’m told Sasha’s injury caused them to change course.
