wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planning to Tape Three Weeks Of Content This Friday
WWE will return to the Performance Center in Orlando this Friday for Smackdown, which is rumored to be a live episode. A new report from Fightful suggests that WWE will be there for a lot more than Smackdown, as they are planning to tape three weeks of content.
WWE told their talent on Monday night that there would be a mass taping starting this Friday. The plan is to tape three episodes of Smackdown, three episodes of RAW and multiple episodes of NXT. The taping will last all the way through next Thursday. The idea of making some of the episodes live has been discussed, but not confirmed. If so, this it would be Friday’s Smackdown, Monday’s RAW and next Wednesday’s NXT.
WWE had a similar taping schedule a few weeks ago, taping multiple episodes of RAW and Smackdown, as well as Wrestlemania. However, it’s possible the taping might not happen at all, as the state of Florida is currently under a stay-home order.
