WWE Reportedly Plans on Continuing Main Roster Crossovers With NXT

– As previously reported, WWE wanted to continue having more crossovers between its various brands. This includes NXT Superstars getting looks on WWE Main Event. In addition, it looks like WWE wants to continue having talents from the main roster cross over with NXT. Fightful Select reports that WWE plans to continue having crossovers with Raw and SmackDown Superstars appearing on the NXT brand, including after the latest rebranding with NXT 2.0 going back to NXT.

Recently, The Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop have appeared on NXT. According to the report, sources believe the crossovers have been beneficial for NXT in multiple ways, including more consistent viewership in recent months. Also, the main roster talent can help evaluate the developmental talents they are working with to better help prepare them for moving up to the Raw and SmackDown rosters later on.

Additionally, the main roster veterans’ experience is also seen as a benefit to the NXT talents.