WWE Reportedly Preparing For Daniel Bryan’s Possible Departure

– Take this as an unconfirmed rumor for now, but WWE is reportedly preparing for Daniel Bryan to leave the company when his contract expires. Wrestling Standard, which has broken a few stories in the past, reports that the company is trying to get the most out of Bryan by booking him in a succession of matches and angles that had been planned to take him through the year.

The site says that his matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe, as well as the Team Hell No reunion, are being viewed as a “farewell tour” for Bryan. These would have been his feuds lasting through the end of the year but since the company does not yet know if he will sign a new contract, they are having these happen much quicker than they would have been.

According to the outlet’s sources, WWE’s current booking plans for Extreme Rules will see The Miz interfere in Team Hell No’s match with the Bludgeon Brothers, costing them the chance to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. THis will lead into the long-awaited Miz vs. Daniel Bryan match at SummerSlam. Bryan has reportedly hired the same agency as John Cena to represent him in contract negotiations and is looking for the best deal possible.

It is important to point out that nothing about the report says Bryan will not be re-signing with WWE, only that WWE is preparing for the possibility of such an occurance.