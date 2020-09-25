WWE Reportedly Pushes NXT UK Takeover: Dublin to 2021

It appears we’ll have to wait until next summer to see WWE bring an NXT UK Takeover to Dublin. PWInsider reports that WWE has moved the NXT UK event from October 25th of this year to June 20th, 2021. This is the second delay of the event due to COVID-19; it was previously scheduled for April 26th before being rescheduled to the October date when the pandemic first began to cause shutdowns.

The event is reportedly still set for the 3Arena in Dublin and would take place at 4 PM local time. WWE has yet to announce this change on WWE.com or social media, and as of now the social media accounts for the 3Arena have also not provided an official update.