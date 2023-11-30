– Fightful Select reports that with the recent return of CM Punk to WWE, there are said to be several within the company pushing for a potential matchup between Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Talks have gone so far as Punk reportedly having discussions about the potential dream match.

Multiple people in WWE are said to be “hopeful” and “optimistic” that the longtime dream match might finally happen. One source also informed Fightful that ideas have already been floated between CM Punk and WWE. It’s unknown how far along talks, pitches, or planning for the matchups are. However, if things go well, the next step would involve CM Punk flying to see Austin personally to go over ideas for the matchup.

One source told Fightful that while that is the “ideal scenario,” there is still a lot more that needs to be done before the matchup can be signed. Sources close to Austin said that he has never mentioned any personal issues between the two that would prevent them from working together, and it’s also said that Punk and Austin routinely exchange messages about a couple of times a year.

Steve Austin returned to the ring for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38: Night 1 in April 2022, beating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. While Austin left the door open to return to the ring after WrestleMania 38, nothing ever materialized. Earlier this year, Austin himself revealed that he was offered a match against a top star at WrestleMania 39.

Previous rumors indicated that WWE offered him matchups with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the event. Ultimately, Austin turned the matchup down. As he told Bleacher Report, “I just didn’t think I could get ready for it in time because I didn’t know my schedule, which is what I told them.” Austin still left the possibility open that he might return to the ring again.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Vince McMahon and Drew Gulak went to Austin’s home before WrestleMania 38 to ensure that he’d be ready for the event. Gulak and Austin reportedly had a full match as practice while they were there.

CM Punk vs. Steve Austin has long been a fantasy matchup in WWE. The two once interacted on a June 2011 edition of WWE Raw. They also had a segment to promote WWE ’13 with Jim Ross. Whether or not the match actually happens remains to be seen. It’s unknown when and where it could take place. Also, Austin turns 59 years old in December.