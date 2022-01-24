WWE Reportedly Making Push For Major Star To Return

A major star could be returning to WWE at some point in the future, as Fightful Select reports that the company is making a big push for a former champion’s return to the ring.

According to Fightful, WWE has been discussing a potential Ronda Rousey return internally, to the point that it’s considered a “poorly kept secret” both backstage and to talent outside of the company.

Fightful notes that Rousey’s name has been mentioned as a possible entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, with discussions also surrounding her having “some participation” in the match.

Additionally, the report states that WWE sources believe it’s a matter of “when and not if” that Rousey returns to the company.

Rousey, who has not wrestled for WWE since WrestleMania 35, gave birth to her first child last September.