WWE Reportedly Quietly Stripped Jordan Devlin Of NXT Cruiserweight Title

During last night’s episode of NXT, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Drake Maverick to become the new NXT cruiserweight champion. Oddly enough, Fantasma was supposed to be the interim champion but the word ‘interim’ was never mentioned last night. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is because WWE has quietly stripped current champion Jordan Devlin of the belt.

The plan is still to build to an eventual match between Fantasma and Devlin, but Fantasma is now considered the one and only Cruiserweight champion. It’s likely that WWE simply decided to make the change as they do not know when Devlin will be able to return to the company due to the pandemic.

As for why they didn’t just announce that, the belief is that WWE is simply going to let fans come up with their own explanation.