WWE Reportedly Reaching Out to NJPW and All In Talent

– WWE is reportedly making a play to sign talent associated with NJPW and the “All In” show. The WON reports that there has been a lot of talk about the company opening communication with talent, though specific names were not confirmed.

Currently confirmed for the show are Cody, Nick Aldis, The Young Bucks, Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Kazuchika Okada, Deonna Purrazzo, Tessa Blanchard, Joey Janela, Britt Baker, Jay Lethal, Penelope Ford, Chelsea Green, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, and Rey Mysterio. Purrazzo is already reportedly signed as of late last month and Mysterio has been in talks with WWE since before WrestleMania.

All In takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois.