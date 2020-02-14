WWE Reportedly Reaching Out to US Indy Promotions Companies For Tape Libraries

WWE is seeking to acquire some more tape libraries and have reached out to US independent promotions as a result, per a new report. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has made overtures for tape libraries with the purpose of picking up new content for the WWE Network.

The practice is something that WWE has been doing on and off for years, of course. The recent attempts to pick up content were for the proposed premium tier idea that WWE was planning. That said, with the “transformative changes” that Vince McMahon have said are coming to the network, it isn’t known where the premium tier plan is currently at.