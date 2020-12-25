WWE Reportedly Reaching Out to Top Impact Names Regarding Contracts Ending

WWE is looking at some top names in Impact Wrestling amid reports that several Impact contracts are coming to an end. As has been previously reported, several contracts from Impact stars are coming due at the end of the year and others are said to be expiring sooner than was previously believed. Ethan Page and Taya Valkyrie are among those stars whose contracts are said to be up at the end of the year.

According to the WON, WWE has been “making overtures” toward some of Impact’s top names to find out when their contracts expire. Specific talent names were not mentioned in the report. Page was reported to have spoken with AEW, MLW, and WWE earlier this year, with Impact’s permission, to explore his options. It is believed that he will not likely be staying with Impact.