WWE Reportedly Relocating Smackdown to WWE Performance Center

This week’s episode of Smackdown is being pulled from Detroit, Michigan and will now take place at the WWE Performance Center according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that the company has cancelled the event in Detroit and will tape both Smackdown and 205 Live from the PC in Orlando. The site notes that an announcement will be made soon.

The decision was made on Wednesday afternoon due to concern over the novel coronavirus pandemic. There is no word on whether Raw, which is scheduled for the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will also be relocated.