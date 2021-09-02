wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Reminds Talent That Mental Counseling Is Available
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has reportedly contacted their talent to remind them that mental counseling is available to those in need. PWInsider reports that the company texted the following message to their full talent roster:
“As a reminder to our Talent, if you are dealing with a difficult personal matter and would like to speak with someone to get the support you need, please don’t hesitate to contact [Counseling Company Name Withheld] at [NUMBER DELETED] or WWE Medical.”
