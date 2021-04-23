WWE Reportedly Rescinds John Cone’s Termination As Senior Manager Of Talent Relations

As previously reported, WWE had reportedly removed John Cone from his position of his position as Senior Manager of Talent Relations as part of several noteworthy moves in its non-talent departments. However, it seems WWE has changed its mind.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Cone’s termination as the Senior Manager of Talent Relations has been rescinded, and he is already back working in his role within the department. It’s worth mentioning that Mick Foley was outspoken on Cone’s termination and took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Cone, who is also a referee for the company, works under John Laurinaitis in talent relations after the latter recently made his return to WWE. PWInsider reported yesterday that Nicole Zeoli, who had been Director of Talent Relations since 2018, was no longer with the company.

Of course, those moves were made in addition to the company releasing longtime employee Mark Carrano after the trash bag incident involving Mickie James’ recent WWE release.