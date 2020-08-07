WWE Reportedly Returning to Live Raw and Smackdown Broadcasts This Month

WWE is heading back to live broadcasts later this month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that WWE will be going live starting with the August 21st episode of Smackdown and the August 24th episode of Raw, which is the immediate follow-up for Summerslam. The week following that is also set to air live.

As previously reported WWE is taping the August 14th episode of Smackdown and August 17th episode or Raw next Thursday (August 13th). NXT is set to tape the August 12th and 19th episodes on the 12th; at this time there’s no word on if NXT will return to live broadcasts after that.

WWE began taping Raw and Smackdown back in April as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.