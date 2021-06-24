WWE Reportedly Returning to Madison Square Garden in September

– As previously reported, New York City’s Madison Square Garden fully reopened to fans this month with a Foo Fighters concert on June 20. It appeared to only be a matter of time until the world famous arena would host WWE again. Now, PWInsider has an update on that front.

Per the report, MSG sources have said that WWE will be returning to the arena on Friday, September 10 for a TV taping of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Foo Fighters concert on June 20 was the first time the MSG was able to operate at full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which began in March 2020. WWE was forced to cancel a previously scheduled March 2020 event that was later postponed to June during the Pandemic. Also, NJPW had to cancel the Wrestling Dynasty event scheduled for last August.

WWE has not yet made the details on the September 10 MSG edition of SmackDown official.