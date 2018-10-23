WWE Reportedly Scouting New Locations For WWE Crown Jewel

– WWE officials are reportedly looking for new possible locations for WWE Crown Jewel. Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox reports that the company is “frantically scouting” new locations for a potential move.

The report notes that moving the location out of Saudi Arabia is not yet confirmed, but added, “the location and date are unquestionably in major jeopardy right now.”

Things are getting more difficult for organizations associated with the Saudi government as global scrutiny increases over whether the Crown Prince was involved in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As of now, the decision on whether to move the show or not will reportedly be made by tomorrow.