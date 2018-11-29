Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Reportedly Scrapped an IC Title Run for Elias, Preview & Cold Open For Impact

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Elias WWE's WrestleMania WWE

– The Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that WWE scrapped plans for an Elias IC Title run. The WrestleVotes tweet claims that the original plan was for Ambrose to cost Rollins the IC Title in a match against Elias.

– Here is the preview & cold open for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show..…

* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann
* A deep look at Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage at Homecoming
* Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Eli Drake
* The Rascalz make their debut

article topics :

Elias, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading