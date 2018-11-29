Various News: WWE Reportedly Scrapped an IC Title Run for Elias, Preview & Cold Open For Impact

– The Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that WWE scrapped plans for an Elias IC Title run. The WrestleVotes tweet claims that the original plan was for Ambrose to cost Rollins the IC Title in a match against Elias.

Interesting tidbit for those who like this type of thing: prior to all of RAWs creative plans going up in flames last month, the original Ambrose heel turn angle was to see him cost Rollins the IC title. Who was scheduled to win the strap you ask? Elias. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 29, 2018

– Here is the preview & cold open for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show..…

* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

* A deep look at Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage at Homecoming

* Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Eli Drake

* The Rascalz make their debut