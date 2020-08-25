WWE Reportedly Scrapped Several Raw Underground Segments

– There were several taped Raw Underground segments that got scrapped for Monday’s show, according to a new report. Per Fightful Select, WWE tossed three segments for the show, though no reason is known regarding why.

The site notes that the following segments were done and then scrappred:

* Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir both won matches against enhancement wrestlers, with Duke’s running about a minute. Duke reportedly got high praise for her striking in the segment.

* Titus O’Neil got a spotlight that turned into a fight with Riddick Moss.

* Finally, Ivar faced Dolph Ziggler, which saw Angel Garza get involved and a ton of “huge bumps.”

WWE did have some Raw Underground segments that did air, including Bobby Lashley vs. Ziggler and Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander.