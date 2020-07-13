wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Scrapped Two Matches For Summerslam, Brock Lesnar Unlikely To Appear
Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has decided to cancel two matches from this year’s Summerslam, which is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center on August 23. WWE had hoped to have the show in front of a live audience but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and in fact cases are spiking in some states. The card had been in place for months before recent events forced WWE’s hand.
According to the report, the lack of an audience is one of the reasons one of the matches was removed. WWE has ‘little desire’ to have Lesnar on the PPV without fans in attendance.
Edge’s injury also played a part in the card changes. As we previously reported, Edge was originally meant to face Randy Orton, but tore his triceps during the taping of their match at Backlash.
Was told this weekend the projected SummerSlam card that creative had in place a few months ago has been torn up. Edge’s injury played a big part, as well as the lack of audience – no fans means WWE has little desire to have Lesnar on the PPV. 2 major matches scrapped.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2020
