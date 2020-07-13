WWE Reportedly Scrapped Two Matches For Summerslam, Brock Lesnar Unlikely To Appear

Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has decided to cancel two matches from this year’s Summerslam, which is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center on August 23. WWE had hoped to have the show in front of a live audience but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and in fact cases are spiking in some states. The card had been in place for months before recent events forced WWE’s hand.

According to the report, the lack of an audience is one of the reasons one of the matches was removed. WWE has ‘little desire’ to have Lesnar on the PPV without fans in attendance.

Edge’s injury also played a part in the card changes. As we previously reported, Edge was originally meant to face Randy Orton, but tore his triceps during the taping of their match at Backlash.