WWE Reportedly Scraps Plans for Major Superstar’s TV Return

– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), recent plans that were made for a WWE TV return of Alexa Bliss were “put on hold indefinitely.” WWE was reportedly devising creative plans for a Bliss return, including new merchandise and promotional materials for the former WWE Women’s Champion.

WWE reportedly made the decision to put the plans for Bliss on hold ahead of last week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, California. It’s said that Bliss was going to be part of a Wyatt Sicks’ storyline. However, during that same show, it was referenced during a TV segment that the Wyatt Sicks had been moved to SmackDown, where they have yet to appear.

For whatever reason, it appears whatever WWE had planned for Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks, those plans are now rumored to be off the table. The reason is said to not be a health issue, and Bliss is reportedly ready to make her return. WWE sources reportedly claimed to not know why the decision was made or what is going on with Alexa Bliss. One person is rumored to have expressed their belief that the plans for Bliss were scrapped due to a “contract issue,” which is yet to be confirmed.

Bliss’ current contract status or length with WWE is unknown at this time. She last appeared in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and she later took time off due to her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby girl in November of that year. Bliss later dealt with a number of health issues, including skin cancer, preeclampsia, and multiple post-partum health issues. She noted in November 2024 that her health was “all good now.”

Earlier this month, Bliss had been teasing her return on social media.