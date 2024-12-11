WWE Reportedly Sells Old Stamford Production Studio

– CTInsider reports that WWE has sold its old production studio located in Stamford, Connecticut. The Hamilton Avenue building was reportedly sold to a Darien development firm, Developer V20, a firm looking to convert the property into a high-end warehouse for distribution or other uses.

Stamford reportedly listed the purchase prise of the WWE buildings and two other adjacent parcels for a total of nearly $7.5 million. The building is 33,00 square feet of space on the ground floor and located on a three-acre lot. The adjacent properties add another four acres to the combined property. V20 Group officials said the area is not being considered for residential development.

WWE previously located its company HQ to 677-707 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. The company also announced the completion of a five-studio production center there. Additionally, WWE started listing the sale of its former Titan Towers HQ in Stamford on 1241 E. Main Street earlier this year.

Following WWE’s merger into the TKO Group Holdings, LLC, TKO acquired all of WWE’s real estate holdings and commitments, including the production studio on Hamilton Avenue. V20 Group had reportedly been eyeing the property since it was put on the market by WWE a few years earlier.