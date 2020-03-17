wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Sends Freelance Wrestling a Cease and Desist Over ‘In Your Warehouse’ Shows

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE reportedly tried to put a stop to Freelance Wrestling using the name “In Your Warehouse” for their streaming series to support independent wrestlers. As reported over the weekend, the company is running a weekly series in which fans can donate live during streams to help talent on the show who have lost bookings due to the indy show cancellations.

The shows were being promoted under the name “In Your Warehouse,” which Black Label Pro owner Mikey Blanton says earned them a cease and desist letter. The assumption is that it had to do with WWE’s “In Your House” brand. The Freelance Wrestling show’s logo was very similar to the one that WWE used to use for In Your House.

Freelance has renamed the series Warehouse Wars and is continuing with the first show streaming on March 21st as planned:

