WWE Reportedly Sends Freelance Wrestling a Cease and Desist Over ‘In Your Warehouse’ Shows

WWE reportedly tried to put a stop to Freelance Wrestling using the name “In Your Warehouse” for their streaming series to support independent wrestlers. As reported over the weekend, the company is running a weekly series in which fans can donate live during streams to help talent on the show who have lost bookings due to the indy show cancellations.

The shows were being promoted under the name “In Your Warehouse,” which Black Label Pro owner Mikey Blanton says earned them a cease and desist letter. The assumption is that it had to do with WWE’s “In Your House” brand. The Freelance Wrestling show’s logo was very similar to the one that WWE used to use for In Your House.

Freelance has renamed the series Warehouse Wars and is continuing with the first show streaming on March 21st as planned:

🚨This Saturday March 21st 2020🚨 Freelance Wrestling & @PWTees Present: “Warehouse Wars” 7:00PM CST Live on @indiewrestling We will feature live matches & give fans the opportunity to support wrestlers live. Details below & Link set up @ https://t.co/cwB8xqLyyM pic.twitter.com/kp98VAVgEe — Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) March 17, 2020